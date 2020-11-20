Kenya: Gor to Miss Raila, Omalla for APR Showdown, Says Oliveira

Gor Mahia coach Roberto Oliveira has confirmed that he will miss the services of teenage forwards Benson Omalla and Dickson 'Agwambo' Raila in the first leg of their Caf Champions League preliminary tie against APR of Rwanda.

The match will be played on November 28 at Amahoro Stadium in Kigali with the reverse fixture being one week later in Nairobi.

Omalla will be with the Kenya Under 20 national team for the Cecafa tournament in Tanzania while the club did not register Raila in their squad for the Caf inter-club competition.

Omalla, Ugandan-born South Sudan striker Tito Okello, Raila, Jules Ulimwengu and Nicholas Kipkirui are the main men Oliveira will rely on for goals in this campign.

"Omala won't be with us but I have always preferred his partnership with Tito Okello in the striking roles. Raila has also documentation issues and wouldn't be available. This limits me to only three strikers for the game. However, I expect them to be available for the second leg," Oliveira told Nation Sport.

The former Rayon Sports coach said they have intensified their preparations for the game and would play in a mini-league on Saturday at Jamhuri grounds.

K'Ogalo will play against Nairobi City Stars and Posta Rangers whom they beat 1-0 in a friendly match last weekend in the mini-league. Each of the three teams will play two matches as part of their preparation for the new season which also kick-off tentatively on November 28.

"Our preparations have hit a notch higher and the Saturday matches against City Stars and Posta Rangers will help us continue working on our fitness and sharpen our skills on the pitch. My three strikers who will be available against APR FC must be lethal in attack and score goals in the friendlies," he added.

Omalla also confirmed his absence but said his main focus is to help the Harambee Stars Under 20 squad win Cecafa and qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations 2021 edition.

"Since the winners and runners up qualify directly for the Afcon our aim is to bring the trophy home. We have trained well and as the lead striker I will be hunting for goals," Omalla said.

The under 20 Cecafa team leaves the country on Saturday with the first game slated for Monday against Ethiopia. in Arusha, Tanzania. The final will be played on December 2.