Liberia: Snowe in Self-quarantine

Bomi County District#1 Representative, Edwin Melvin Snowe has self-quarantined, disclosing the Minister of Health has informed him of testing positive of Coronavirus.

In a live video on social media, Rep. Snowe, also a candidate in the December 8th special senatorial election, said he had an emergency meeting at the ECOWAS Parliament to attend in Lome, Togo on Monday, this week, and went to test his health status as is the protocol before traveling. He said he couldn't get a call from the center so he decided to reach there himself to inquire.

Snowe explained that because of his political campaign, he asked the Speaker of the regional Parliament for an excuse but since he is the head for political affairs in the region, he was asked to attend the opening ceremony.

According to him his flight was scheduled for 2PM on Monday, but up to 12 PM he had not received his test results saying, at the center he was told that his result wasn't yet up, so he rescheduled the flight for Tuesday, instead.

Thyer Liberian lawmaker added that on his way from the center, he called the Minister of Health, Doctor Wilhelmina Jallah and after three minutes, she called and told him that she was informed that his first test was neutral, but the second test came out positive.

"I am currently at home and alone but I am experiencing absolutely no symptoms of COVID-19 and I'm not I'll. I will respect the health protocol." Snowe lamented.

He explained that it will have an impact on his political campaign but his team will continue the work that he has started in the county. "When I'm cleared by the Ministry of Health, I will be able to join my team. We are confident because we have done a lot of works on ground that the team can take over from."

He vowed to respect all health protocols, while stressing the Ministry of Health will also respect the protocols by doing what is right.

Snowe who has been at the Liberian Legislature since 2006, noted the Liberia has only one COVID-19 laboratory, so there's no way to challenge his test result anywhere else, as he thanked the ECOWAS Parliament, his friends, supporters and families to keeping in touch with him and also keeping him in their prayers.