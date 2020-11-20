Liberia: President Weah Applauds Lebanon on 77th Independence Observance

President George Manneh Weah, has on behalf of the Government and people of the Republic of Liberia and in his own name extended heartfelt congratulations to the Lebanese President, Michel Aoun, and through him to the Government and people of the Lebanese Republic on the occasion commemorating the 77th Independence anniversary of that country.

Lebanese Independence Day is the national day of Lebanon celebrated on November 22, in commemoration of the end of the French Mandate over that country in 1943, after 23 years of Mandate rule.

On this day in 1943, Lebanon's constitutionally elected leaders were released from detention by French occupation forces after their commanders backed down and accepted the independence of Lebanon.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, President Weah emphasized that as Liberians join the people of Lebanon in observing this occasion, it is his keen prayer that the bonds of friendship and cooperation subsisting between the two countries and peoples in the spirit of continue mutual cooperation and friendship will be further strengthened.

He then prayed that the Almighty Allah will endow President Aoun with abundant wisdom, strength and good health as he leads his compatriots to nobler heights.