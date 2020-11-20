Liberia: WHO, MOH, PUL Train Over 50 Journalists

19 November 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Bridgett Milton And Jonathan Browne

The world Health Organization in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and the Press Union of Liberia has ended two days training for 50 journalists across Montserrado County to enhance monitoring and reporting of Covid-19 rumor.

Speaking at the start of the training Tuesday, Risk Communication Lead Chester Smith lauded journalists for turning out for the workshop.

"We can't fight Covid-19 out of Liberia when we downplay the importance of the media", Smith noted.

He said complacency by citizens is very detrimental to the health system, urging everyone to keep observing all health protocols to remain safe.

Smith at the same time thanked the leadership of the PUL that has been very instrumental in working alongside the risk communication team at the Ministry of Health to have this training workshop done.

Also speaking, the Vice President of the Press Union of Liberia Daniel Nyakonah said, the PUL was excited to have collaborated with the WHO and the Ministry of Health to refresh journalists on Covid-19 reporting.

He said as the country gears up for the pending December 8 special senatorial election, it was important to continue awareness on how to prevent the pandemic in the midst of the election.

Giving the objective of the training workshop, Mr. Hassan Kiawu said the exercise was meant to breast journalists of relevant facts amidst rumors that surround Covid-19.

"To train and empower media practitioners with the requisite skills to manage, report and mitigate the rumors surrounding Covid-19", Kiawu noted.

He said journalists should follow up on issues and report facts in the discharge of their duties.

Mr. Kiawu added that the training workshop was meant to give journalists guidance how to report, adding the similar workshop was conducted in Margibi County for media practitioners there to be on par with their colleagues.

