Rwanda Correctional Services to Launch Tvet Schools Worth Rwf4 Billion

The Rwanda Correctional Services (RCS) will soon launch technical and vocational education training (TVET) schools worth Rwf4 billion in five different prisons across the country.

This was announced by Brig. Gen. George Rwigamba, the Commissioner-General for RCS, on Thursday, November 19, in a press conference that sought to brief the media on the upcoming 10th year anniversary since the institution was established.

In his remarks, Rwigamba said that RCS has achieved a lot since 2010, and among the achievements include capacity building of inmates as proven by more TVET schools that will be launched soon.

"We have so far completed the construction of TVET schools in five prisons, and the official launch of these facilities is soon, considering that some of these schools kicked-off studies on November 2," he said.

He added: "The Ministry of Education and Workforce Development Authority are aware of this initiative, and as a matter of fact, prisoners at these schools will graduate with a diploma that they may use to get employed once they finish their sentences."

The prisons in which these schools were constructed are Rubavu, Huye, Nyanza, Rwamagana and Nyarugenge prisons.

Overall, there are 14 prisons across the country.

Senior Superintendent of Prisons Pelly Uwera Gakwaya, the RCS Spokesperson told The New Times it is expected that 600 inmates will be graduating at these facilities every six months.

She also said that the official launch of these facilities may take place before the end of November or in early December this year.

Schools will aid rehabilitation

Highlighting what the new facilities will serve, Rwigamba noted that these schools will help reduce the number of inmates who repeat offenses once they are discharged.

"Statistics show that 4 percent of inmates who are discharged are later imprisoned again over the same crime or another offense, a number we think will reduce once many inmates are equipped with vocational and technical skills that will make them busy working for a living other than committing crimes," he explained.

Ten technical and vocational skills will be provided at these schools. They include mechanical engineering, construction, tailoring, hairdressing, computer science, electronics, plumbing, leathercraft, tailoring, and masonry.

The largest percentage of funds used to construct these TVET schools was from a grant provided by The Netherlands to Rwanda.

The grant sought to give a facelift to Rwanda's justice sector.

The deal with The Netherlands was sealed last year between the European country and Rwanda's Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning.

Some of the money was used to construct TVET schools in prisons and another portion went towards the improvement of institutional capacity and capabilities through the development of a complete training curriculum for all RCS staff.

Additionally, the money was expected to go towards supporting the Supreme Court and the National Public Prosecution Authority (NPPA) to improve on the specialized legal knowledge and skills for judges and prosecutors.

