Rwanda: Ngororero - Local Leaders Arrested Over Forgery, Embezzlement

The Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) has confirmed the arrest of three local leaders in Ngororero District for allegedly using forged documents and suspected embezzlement.

The arrested officials include Adrien Harerimana, Executive Secretary of Sovu Sector, his accountant Eliazar Ntashamaje and Ildegonde Umubyeyi, the Executive Secretary of Kavumu sector.

Speaking to The New Times on Thursday, November 19, Thierry Murangira, the Spokesperson of RIB said that the suspects used forged documents and also fabricated people's names with an intention to swindle public funds.

"They (local leaders) are suspected of using forged documents with an intention of embezzlement," he said.

Adding that, "They presented a bill to pay fabricated names in cases where citizens had done the work themselves."

Murangira noted that the suspects have been detained at the district's RIB post station.

Upon conviction, the suspects are liable to imprisonment of not more than ten years and also not less than seven years.

Meanwhile, Murangira revealed that the file of Jean de Dieu Maniriho, who was last week arrested for defiling and later murdering 17-year-old Emerence Iradukunda in Musanze District, was on Monday, November 16 transferred to prosecution.

