Rwanda: Rights Group in France Pushes for Kanziga Trial

19 November 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By James Karuhanga

A rights group in France says it is still baffled by the manner in which Agathe Kanziga Habyarimana, the widow of former Rwandan President Juvénal Habyarimana, who is a wanted Genocide suspect, continues to evade justice.

Kanziga is one of the core members of Akazu, a small elite group that orchestrated the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda.

Alain Gauthier, president of the France based rights group, Collectif des parties civiles pours le Rwanda (CPCR), which filed genocide charges against Kanziga 13 years ago says media reports on November 16 indicated that Kanziga appealed against a refusal by an investigating judge in charge of her case to close the investigation opened against her.

As noted, in her disturbing appeal, the former First Lady is citing the "unreasonable delay in the proceedings."

"If there is one point on which we agree with Ms. Kanziga, and it is the only one, it is that this matter has dragged on too long," Gauthier noted in a statement, reiterating how his group is offended.

Gauthier noted that when they first filed a complaint against Kanziga on February 14, 2007, "we were well aware that we were facing insurmountable difficulties."

Politically, he indicated, they knew that it was unfathomable to see how France, which had welcomed her in the first days of the Genocide, with heavy indemnities and a bouquet of flowers, was going to be able, 13 years later, to accept to try her.

Despite the fact that she officially has no residence, it is noted, "that does not prevent her from spending happy days (apparently not that happy), in her villa in Courcouronnes, surrounded by part of her family," which is far from being the case for many survivors of the Genocide against the Tutsi.

According to the CPCR, Kanziga could have been extradited, but the Court of Cassation has opposed, on 42 occasions, and perhaps more, any transfer to Rwanda.

"Like Ms. Kanziga, we are in a hurry to finish, but not for the same reasons or for the same conclusion. Once again, we ask that French justice not to delay in bringing to justice those who have committed the crime of crimes in Rwanda, and who live on French soil," reads part of Gauthier's statement.

"Time is on the side of the executioners. We would like the match to end. But the defendants and their defense are happy to play for time."

Kanziga on November 3, appeared before a court in Paris for questioning in an ongoing investigation against Barril, a man who, among others, supplied arms and mercenaries on behalf of the French government to Rwanda's genocidal government in 1994.

jkaruhanga@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow https://twitter.com/KarhangaJames

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Malawi Police 'Obligated to Hand Bushiri Couple to Interpol'
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.