Rwanda: Volleyball - Mutabazi 'Thrilled' to Sign for Gisagara

National volleyball league side Gisagara have completed the signing of the left-attacker Yves Mutabazi from rivals Rwanda Energy Group on a two-year deal.

Mutabazi, 26, reportedly received Rwf7 million as a sign-on fee and will be earning Rwf600,00 monthly at the Gisagara District-sponsored club.

Speaking to this publication on Thursday, Mutabazi said that he was thrilled and honoured to join 'one of the best teams' in Rwanda and looked forward to his new chapter at Gisagara.

"Gisagara is one of the few teams that every player in Rwanda would love to be part of, I am very thrilled and honoured for the opportunity and I look forward to start playing for the club," said the Rwanda international.

He added: "I want to give my best and win trophies with the Gisagara. I can't wait to join and start working with my new teammates."

Regarded as one of the best talents of his generation, Mutabazi made his senior international debut at the age of 19. He sensationally helped Rwanda to finish fourth at the 2015 All-Africa Games in Brazzaville, Republic of Congo.

In a separate interview, Gisagara head coach Pierre Marshal Kwizera said, "Mutabazi is a player with proven talent and quality, his arrival is a great boost to our squad."

"We hope that he will help us win trophies next season."

Mutabazi, who won the 2014 league title with APR, was part of the national U-21 team that finished in 12th position - out of 20 teams - at the 2013 at the 2013 FIVB World Men's U-21 Championships in Turkey.

