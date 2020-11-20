Rwanda: Algeria Withdraws From Kigali Afrobasket Qualifiers

20 November 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Algeria national basketball team has withdrawn from the upcoming qualifiers of the African Basketball Championship (Afrobasket) in Kigali.

The tournament is scheduled for November 25-29, at Kigali Arena.

Algeria belonged to Group D that also includes Nigeria, Mali and Rwanda. The North African country has since been replaced with South Sudan in the group.

While announcing his country's withdrawal from the qualifiers, Algerian basketball federation's president, Rabah Bouarifi, cited lack of sufficient preparations as the cause.

"We cannot go to Rwanda with a decimated team. I am against participating just to participate," he said.

"The preparation was severely disrupted. The players have been out of competition since March, it would have been difficult for them facing tough selections."

Meanwhile, Mali were the first team to arrive in the country on Wednesday, November 18, before conducting their first training session at Kigali Arena on Thursday.

The South Sudanese delegation was expected in the country late Thursday, and will hold their first training drill on Friday evening in the Kigali Arena bubble.

The local basketball governing body, Ferwaba, has said that the qualifiers will be played behind closed doors because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Rwanda will face Mali in the two sides' opener on November 26.

editor@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow https://twitter.com/NkotanyiDamas

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Malawi Police 'Obligated to Hand Bushiri Couple to Interpol'
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.