Namibia: Amupanda Hits At Govt Over Fishermen's Death

AFFIRMATIVE Repositioning (AR) movement leader Job Amupanda says government failed the people of Zambezi region by its poor response to the shooting of four fishermen by the Botswana army along the Chobe River.

Brothers Tommy, Martin, Wamunyima Nchindo - and their cousin Sinvula Muyeme were shot by BDF members on suspicions they were poachers.

Amupanda was speaking at Katima Mulilo on Thursday during a joint AR-National Democratic Party (NDP) press conference.

He said people of Zambezi are not only angry about what happened to the four fishermen but also about the general response of the national leadership.

"When people are hit by a dark cloud, you don't sit in your office in Windhoek drinking wine, and expect things to be okay. African orientation has always been that you go to people and understand their pain, suffering and hopes. Unfortunately, we have not seen this from the national government.

"The president is the commander-in-chief of the Namibian Defence Force (NDF), and his people have been killed by a foreign power. These people were not killed during a skirmish of ordinary people but by a defence force of another country. Yet, we don't see him in Zambezi region. He could have flown to get here, it takes less than an hour," he said.

Amupanda added that mother of the Nchindo brothers, who died four days after her sons' death, could have felt consoled if the commander-in-chief had handled the matter with the urgency it deserved and come to see the family.

"Instead of coming here, the president is busy campaigning, and the minister of defence is also campaigning for Swapo. When people of Zambezi needed the government the most they were ignored," he said.

Amupanda also said government took four days to issue an official statement about the shooting of the fishermen, but when there was a skirmish in Western Sahara, international relations minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah was the first to issue a statement condemning the killings.

"We are not saying go to war but if you can't win a physical fight, how about taking the moral responsibility, psychological responsibility that you have?" he questioned.

NDP president Martin Lukato also spoke at the event saying if people of this country continue losing their lives at the hands of foreign power then government should be held accountable with the Botswana government.

'The Namibian government failed to protect its citizens and the Botswana government has also failed to abolish their shoot-to-kill policy. These two nations have to be brought to justice in a third country. Those four men were just honest fishermen, however they were killed," he said.