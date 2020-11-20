Nigeria: Coronavirus - After Five Days Without Fatality, Nigeria Records Two New Deaths

20 November 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ebuka Onyeji

Nigeria last recorded a fatality from COVID-19 on Friday last week.

On Thursday, Nigeria recorded two coronavirus deaths, the first time in six days that the country recorded fatalities from the disease.

This was disclosed Thursday night by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) at the daily briefing on the pandemic in Nigeria.

The last time any death was recorded from the virus Nigeria was Friday last week when one patient died.

The two additional deaths on Thursday brought Nigeria's total fatality toll to 1,165.

Nigeria also recorded 146 new cases on Thursday.

With the latest update, Nigeria's COVID-19 caseload has reached 65, 839, keeping it fifth among African countries hit hardest, behind Ethiopia, Egypt, Morocco, and South Africa.

Meanwhile, more people have recovered even as fears of a more devastating second wave of infections gains momentum.

Of the over 65,000 infections, about 61,573 persons have been discharged from hospitals, after treatment, while nearly 3,500 active cases remain in the country.

The 146 new cases are reported from 11 states - Lagos (62), FCT (23), Kaduna (21), Ogun (12), Rivers (12), Ondo (5), Oyo (3), Plateau (3), Bauchi (2), Katsina (2), Kano (1).

With 62 new infections on Tuesday, Lagos further stretched its lead on the number of infections to over 22,000, about a third of the country's total.

Currently, Nigeria has tested nearly 720, 000 of its 200 million population.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Bushiris Lose Expensive South Africa Home After Jumping Bail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.