Nigeria: Coronavirus - After Five Days Without Fatality, Nigeria Records Two New Deaths

Nigeria last recorded a fatality from COVID-19 on Friday last week.

On Thursday, Nigeria recorded two coronavirus deaths, the first time in six days that the country recorded fatalities from the disease.

This was disclosed Thursday night by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) at the daily briefing on the pandemic in Nigeria.

The last time any death was recorded from the virus Nigeria was Friday last week when one patient died.

The two additional deaths on Thursday brought Nigeria's total fatality toll to 1,165.

Nigeria also recorded 146 new cases on Thursday.

With the latest update, Nigeria's COVID-19 caseload has reached 65, 839, keeping it fifth among African countries hit hardest, behind Ethiopia, Egypt, Morocco, and South Africa.

Meanwhile, more people have recovered even as fears of a more devastating second wave of infections gains momentum.

Of the over 65,000 infections, about 61,573 persons have been discharged from hospitals, after treatment, while nearly 3,500 active cases remain in the country.

The 146 new cases are reported from 11 states - Lagos (62), FCT (23), Kaduna (21), Ogun (12), Rivers (12), Ondo (5), Oyo (3), Plateau (3), Bauchi (2), Katsina (2), Kano (1).

With 62 new infections on Tuesday, Lagos further stretched its lead on the number of infections to over 22,000, about a third of the country's total.

Currently, Nigeria has tested nearly 720, 000 of its 200 million population.