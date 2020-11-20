Nigeria: CPJ Honours Premium Times Publisher, Others With International Press Freedom Awards

The organisers of the award said all four honourees have been arrested or faced criminal prosecution from state authorities for their reporting.

The Committee to Protect Journalists Friday honoured PREMIUM TIMES' publisher, Dapo Olorunyomi, and three others with the 2020 International Press Freedom Awards for their courageous journalism over the years.

The organisers of the award said all four honourees have been arrested or faced criminal prosecution from state authorities for their reporting.

The gala was held virtually due to COVID-19 restrictions in the early hours of Friday local time, and was chaired by Patrick Gaspard, the president of Open Society Foundations, and hosted by the NBC's veteran broadcast journalist Lester Holt.

Mr Olorunyomi, who is PREMIUM TIMES' co-founder and CEO, was awarded for his decades-long journalism career which has been geared towards press freedom in Nigeria, amidst repeated government harassment and arrests.

He was arrested twice during brutal Abacha junta in 1995 before going on exile at the time. More recently, he was again arrested alongside a colleague in 2017 when police raided the PREMIUM TIMES headquarters on the allegations of defamation.

"It reminds me in particular, and I believe many of my colleagues, of the very important work that remains undone in the development of our media and the struggle to expand and give true consequence to our democracy," Mr Olorunyomi said in his acceptance speech.

Other awardees

Other awardees include Bangladeshi Shahidul Alam, Iranian Mohammad Mosaed, and Russian Svetlana Prokopyeva.

Mr Alam, a photojournalist and the founder of the Bangladeshi multimedia training organization, the Pathshala Media Institute and the Drik photo library, has a career spanning decades.

For 102 days, between August and November, 2018, Mr Alam was kept in custody and tortured by Bangladeshi officials after he posted a video to social media about student protests in the capital Dhaka.

On his part, under government pressure, Mr Mosaed, a freelance journalist who investigates corruption, labour issues, economic sanctions, and popular protests was forced to resign from a reformist newspaper, banned from practicing journalism and sentenced to four years imprison for his critical reporting.

Not done, he began to publish his stories on social media platforms, but he was arrested in late 2019 in relation to a tweet, and would be released in early 2020. By February, he was re-arrested for criticizing the Iranian government's handling of COVID-19, CPJ wrote in a statement.

Meanwhile, Ms Prokopyeva, a regional correspondent for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, known as Radio Svoboda, was awarded for her experience in early 2019, when Russian authorities raided her home, seized her equipment and personal belongings, and detained her.

CPJ said she was charged with "justifying terrorism" and her bank accounts were frozen in relation to comments she made on liberal radio station Ekho Moskvy in 2018, when she discussed a suicide bombing attack. This month, she was convicted and ordered to pay a fine of 500,000 rubles (US$6,980).

"Like brave and committed journalists everywhere, CPJ's honorees set out to report the news without fear or favor for the benefit of their communities, their country, and the world," CPJ's executive director, Joel Simon, earlier said.

"They understood that they would confront powerful forces, enemies of the truth, who would try to stop them from doing their work. What they did not foresee was COVID-19.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The global pandemic has not only made their jobs more difficult and dangerous, it has fueled a ferocious press freedom crackdown as autocratic leaders around the world suppress unwelcome news under the guise of protecting public health," Mr Simon added.

In the same vein, Press right advocate group, CPJ, also honoured Amal Clooney, a lawyer, with the Gwen Ifill Press Freedom Award.

According to CPJ, Gwen Ifill Press Freedom Award is given annually by CPJ's board of directors to recognize extraordinary and sustained commitment to press freedom.

Ms Clooney was honoured for her pro bono legal representation of embattled reporters around the world, including Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo of Reuters, who were jailed in Myanmar for 17 months.

She promotes freedom of speech and journalism through the Clooney Foundation for Justice's TrialWatch initiative, where she monitors the trials of journalists worldwide and provides free legal representation for those in need.