Tanzania: Why Alicia Keys Is Full of Praise for Diamond Platnumz

Grammy award-winning American musician Alicia Keys has praised Diamond Platnumz for his role on her 'Alicia' album.

The album that was released last month featured Diamond in the track 'Wasted Energy'.

In a video shared by Diamond, Alicia described Chibu Dangote as an amazing artist with a unique style, following the success of their collabo dubbed Wasted Energy.

"I also love that Diamond Platnumz was part of this, an amazing Tanzanian artist who happened to come in and bless this track with his unique style. I love how the worlds collide here. This is like world music collision at its finest," said Keys.

Responding to Alicia Keys, Diamond stated that working with the awarding winning singer was a dream come true for him.

"This means alot to me Queen🏼... .Working with you was a dream come true... and i can't wait for the world to hear what we still have in the store... #WestedEnergy track no.4 on #ALICIA the Album @aliciakeys Stream , share, download... ., " Diamond wrote.

In September, Keys received backlash from Diamond's fans for featuring him for only 26-seconds in the track.

Her producer husband Swizz Beats defended her saying it was Diamond's wish to be allocated 26 seconds in their song and asked the Tanzanian star to address his fans.

"My Brother 4 life. Please let your fans know you did as you pleased on the rec and this is just part 1," Swizz wrote on Instagram.

In a post shared on his Instagram page, Diamond urged his fans to stream the new album and pointed out that it was his own wish to do just the outro.