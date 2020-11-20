Rwanda Added to UK Travel Corridor List

20 November 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Julius Bizimungu

The UK government has added Rwanda to its travel corridor list, enabling citizens from Rwanda to travel to the UK without having to quarantine.

The announcement was made by Jo Lomas, British High Commissioner to Rwanda in a video posted on Twitter by British High Commission in Kigali.

Starting Saturday, November 21, Rwandans traveling to England, Wales and Northern Ireland will be exempt from a 14-day mandatory quarantine.

The move means that the UK government will also no longer advise travelers from Wales, England, and Northern Ireland to Rwanda against all but essential travel for Covid-19 reasons.

According to Lomas, the decision was taken by the UK government based on advice from UK public health authorities.

"It involves a range of scientific evidence, and in effect, it reflects Rwanda's excellent handling of the pandemic and its low caseload," she said in a Twitter video.

The High Commissioner added that she was hoping adding Rwanda to the air corridor list was good for Rwandans and British who would want to travel for business or work.

"Excellent news," Clare AKamanzi, the Chief Executive Officer at Rwanda Development Board welcomed the decision in a tweet. "We welcome UK tourists to #VisitRwanda safely and seamlessly."

