Rwanda: Mukandanga Steps Up Preps for Reggio Emilia Marathon

20 November 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Rwanda's leading female athlete Clementine Mukandanga has started preparations for this year's Reggio Emilia Marathon, in Italy, following her recent win at Bulgaria's Varna Marathon.

The 2020 edition of the annual Reggio Emilia Marathon is scheduled for December 13.

Last week, Mukandanga struck a gold medal at Varna Marathon after clocking 2 hours, 35 minutes and 14 seconds in the women's race.

"The victory in Bulgaria is a great motivation, it's helping me in training and hopefully I can win another medal at Reggio Emilia. I want to continue doing my country proud in international competitions," she told this publication in a telephone interview on Thursday.

"The gold medal will be my target."

