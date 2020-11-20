Namibia: U.S. Virtual Academy Teaches Female Entrepreneurs How to Start, Finance and Manage a Business

This Week Marked Another Milestone in the Post — lockdown online business environment when the US Embassy in Windhoek launched its Academy for Women Entrepreneurs in Namibia. The academy was launched by US Ambassador Lisa Johnson.

The programme for the academy was established in 2019 to provide women with the tools they need to start and grow their own enterprises. This includes aspects such as financing, managing and networking with mentors.

The academy's first intake consists of 28 participants, all from Windhoek. For this group, all training will be done online in virtual classrooms. The spread will expand next year with groups in Walvis Bay, Ongwediva and Keetmanshoop. The target is to accommodate 100 trainees every year.

During the launch, Ambassador Johnson said "Women in Namibia have made outstanding achievements in the private sector, starting businesses in fields as diverse as software development, skin products, agriculture, hospitality, and business consulting. These businesses employ people and provide meaningful services that strengthen their communities, regions, and Namibia as a whole. The Academy of Women Entrepreneurs will empower Namibian women to continue launching and growing successful businesses."

The actual training is done by alumni of the US exchange programme, Claudine Mouton (SME Compete co-founder), Elzaan de Wee (Theatre Nights co-founder) and David Sebulon (Glowdom Foundation founder).

The Academy of Women Entrepreneurs is a global programme run by the US Department of State, empowering women entrepreneurs in more than 50 countries.

The US Embassy invites prospective participants to obtain more information at https://eca.state.gov/awe or by sending an email to [email protected] .

US Ambassador, HE Lisa Johnson (middle row, second from left) with the first intake of the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs. The launch was a digital online event streamed on Wednesday.