Tanzania: Ggm Injects Overs 1bn/ - Into Training of 500 Entrepreneurs

Geita Gold Mine (GGM) has injected 1.3bn/- into a special capacity building programme to enable traders in Geita Region acquire business skills and grow in economic activities.

A budget of 1.3bn/- targets 500 entrepreneurs, who operate and live close to the mine, especially the youth, women and people with disabilities. The budget falls under corporate social responsibility (CSR).

The programme, which is coordinated by National Economic Empowerment Council of Tanzania (NEEC), is a result of an agreement signed between GGM and the council in July this year.

GGM Managing Director Richard Jordinson said the company sought to improve the local traders' competitiveness and participation in various businesses so that they could acquire right skills and knowledge to penetrate markets.

"Following the amendments of the Mining Act, 2017 and introduction of the Local Content Regulations, 2018, great emphasis has been placed on providing more opportunities for Tanzanian owned businesses to supply goods and services in the mining sector," he said.

Equally, training will involve the building capacity of vendors so that they be acquainted with business skills to supply goods and services to the mine and other sectors, which present them with a ready market.

Mr Jordinson noted that funding such training demonstrated how GGM was ready and committed to developing and supporting communities surrounding it.

"We have continuously demonstrated this by actively partnering with the government in improving social services, including education, health, water and roads as well as other economic activities," he pointed out.

NEEC Executive Secretary Beng'i Issa commended the GGM for the initiative, saying it aligned well with a Geita Enterprise Development Programme jointly implemented by both parties.

"This programme will build the capacity and confidence of entrepreneurs in Geita to effectively compete with other suppliers from across the country in the mining supply chain and ultimately improve their incomes and livelihoods," she said.