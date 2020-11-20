Tanzania: Ministry's Customer Service Centre Prevents Fraud-PS

ESTABLISHMENT of a customer service centre at the Office of the President Regional Administration and Local Governments has helped prevent cases of fraud in the ministry, the Permanent Secretary, Joseph Nyamhanga said on Thursday.

The PS immediately ordered managers and ministry staff to ensure they provide a solution to challenges facing the public within three working days and not otherwise.

Speaking shortly after touring the centre which was established in August this year, Nyamhanga said a number of fraud-related cases have dropped compared to previous times. He cited common cases which include forged letters and transfer documents among the teachers.

"Most of our staff are teachers. They were the biggest victims, where some forged documents caused havoc amongst majority of teachers," he said.

He called on the general public to make good use of the centre which now provides services both online and offline. The PS said other benefits include saving travel time and money among service seekers.

"We have so many clients who need our services, this centre, however, will help especially those who are in remote areas to access the service and solution to their challenges without necessarily coming to Dodoma," he emphasized.

Antelma Mtemahanji, the Service Centre Supervisor said the centre had responded to 99 per cent of all complaints that ware lodged since it was established four months ago. The remaining 1 per cent of cases are at various decision-making levels.

The centre has received some 15,886 calls and registered 5,571 complaints. He said before the centre was put up, the ministry used to receive between 87 and 129 complaints a day, but now it receives less than 20 complaints, thanks to the system.

Mtemahanji said some of the issues that have been addressed include teacher transfers, promotion or salary upgrades and clarification related to employments.

"There are also those who have called to report unsatisfactory performance at health facilities and other places, and we have been responding promptly," he said.

"In fact, the establishment of the centre has increased the effectiveness of serving the people and dealing with their challenges quickly. The issues here are being handled within an hour to three days," he added.