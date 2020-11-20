Tanzania: Yara Fertiliser Targets Smallholders Growing Maize, Rice

YARA Tanzania has appealed to smallholder farmers to use a variety of fertiliser (MiCROP), which is specifically meant to increase maize and rice production in the country.

Launching the new product in Songwe Region on Thurday, Yara Marketing Manager John Meshack said their company targeted smallholder farmers to increase their crop yield because they were Tanzania's main producers.

"We target you smallholders because we want you to see the value of farming by having bumper harvests and getting profits. Yara will establish a fertliser plant in Dar es Salaam. Therefore, the supply of fertilisers will be smooth in Tanzania," he promised.

The launch was made deliberately in Songwe because Mbeya and Songwe farmers are important producers of rice in Tanzania.

The type of fertiliser being popularised, the manager said, had zinc and sulphur micro-nutrients which he said were necessary for a farmer to reap quality crops. He called on farmers to take the issue very seriously.

Mr Meshack said their company was cooperating with the government to achieve the national agenda of making Tanzania an agro-industrial country by 2025.

One of the farmers, who attended the launch, Mr Edson Ambilike, said Songwe famers welcomed the new fertiliser. "We are high crop yield. So, this fertiliser has come at the right time," he said.

Yara Tanzania is the leading crop nutrition company in Africa and millions of farmers have undergone training in better and sustainable farming techniques that have a greater and profitable yield for them.

The company manufactures high quality fertilisers available all over the continent at any time and works in partnership with farmers' institutions, community-based organisations, nongovernmental organisations in offering education and nutritional solutions to improve their livelihoods.