Tanzania: Tarangire, One of Tanzania's Gems

OFTEN described as Tanzania's most underrated national park, Tarangire is one of Africa's little-known gems and a must for any northern circuit itinerary.

Boasting a variety of wildlife as diverse as its landscape, Tarangire is also the park that can boast being home to Tanzania's largest population of African elephants.

With four of the Big Five also residing within the park, it is a great spot for a day trip from Arusha or as an addition to a Serengeti/ Ngorongoro centreed itinerary.

Named for the Tarangire River which flows through it, the park is an excellent choice during the dry season when animals are forced to move closer and closer to the river in search of water. Set against a backdrop of majestic baobab trees and twisted acacia, it makes for a beautiful experience.

Beautiful during both the wet and dry seasons, Tarangire is an excellent year round park for game viewing. Between August and October when the wildlife is at its most concentrated, the park offers particularly good wildlife viewing conditions.

Diverse Wildlife With the exception of the critically endangered black rhinoceros, Tarangire is home to all of Tanzania's most iconic animals - from the diminutive dik-dik to the towering African elephants and giraffes that attract visitors from all around the world.

In addition to these popular animals, the park is also home to three endangered animals that can be found nowhere else in the country: the fringe-eared oryx with its graceful horns, the towering greater kudu, and the tiny Ashy Starling