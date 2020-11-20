Tanzania: Nimr Conducts Research On Mosquito Drug Resistance

THE National Institute for Medical Research (NIMR) is conducting research on mosquito drug resistance to curb malaria.

This was revealed recently by Head of Mwanza NIMR Centre, Dr Safari Kinung'hi, during NIMR's 40th anniversary.

Dr Kinung'hi said the research was for only spray-related mosquito killers. However, he didn't say when it would start and end.

"When one sprays mosquitoes, not all of them are killed. Hence, it is possible for the surviving ones to develop drug resistance and continue spreading malaria. NIMR is here to fight against all human diseases so that the nation can have healthy human resources," he said, adding that:

"Apart from the on-going mosquito drug resistance research, NIMR provides solutions to various diseases in the Lake Zone through research." He named the diseases as worms, schistosomiasis, tuberculosis, HIV/Aids, diabetes and blood pressure.

He noted that research on HIV/Aids had contributed to public education so that members of the community could be aware of how it spread and how to prevent and treat it, especially the proper use of ARVs.

He added that NIMR had also contributed to measures for opportunistic diseases, which usually caused additional health complications.

With regard to worms and schistosomiasis, NIMR has succeeded in identifying an easy, quick and low-cost testing method, including the use of urine dipsticks, which provide instant testing results and lead to timely treatment.

NIMR Director of Research Coordination and Enhancement, Dr Paul Kazyoba, said apart from providing solutions to human diseases, NIMR was also responsible for communicating with members of the public on what had been detected during research and direct the right way to go about it to avoid existing diseases in their areas.

He added that NIMR was also looking into how possible it could be fighting endemics, instead of reacting after outbreaks.

"The coronavirus pandemic has given us a lesson. We now need sustainable measures to fight against any outbreak. The fight should not necessarily involve treatment, but also prevention," said the director.

Gracing the event, Sengerema District Commissioner (DC) Emmanuel Kipole urged NIMR to intensify research on traditional herbs, recalling the way it approached Covid-19, using NIMRCAF and other herbs.

"NIMR should maintain a quick response spirit, hence, turn into Tanzanians' refuge all the time as far as health complications are concerned," advised the DC.