Tanzania: Nutritionists Recommend Proper Food Consumption to Curb Ncds

NUTRITIONISTS in the country have recommended proper consumption of food to enable the body contain the required amount of sugar and fat to resist NonCommunicable Diseases (NCDs).

A good eating habit, they said, not only benefits one in healthy body growth, but also helps to scare away NCDs like diabetes since many people are becoming victims of the disease. Speaking recently, Tanzania Food Nutrition Centre (TFNC) Senior Researcher Officer, Ms Adeline Munuo said a healthy diet in everyday life is mostly encouraged to maintain healthy weight, improve physical and intellectual performance which together lead to proper growth.

She said eating fruits and vegetables during childhood is linked to short and long-term positive health results, with limited chances of catching NCDs such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, obesity and cancer.

She further noted that an increase in body fat affects the immune system and increases the risk of developing NCDs, especially diabetes.

According to her, some of the best ways to repeal diabetes include eating starchy foods such as porridge; potatoes and rice, while taking into consideration how much they eat, because such foods provide them with fiber, vitamins and minerals.

"Fruits and vegetables are essential as they help to lower blood levels of the amino acid homocysteine, which is linked to an increased risk of heart diseases, there are antioxidants which are present in fruits and vegetables that offer protection against heart disease," she said.

Furthermore, she narrated that it is a good idea to avoid eating animal fats such as butter and beef fat, saying it is a good idea to reduce the use of vegetable oils, such as sunflower oil, peanuts, cashew nuts and to eat more roasted rather than fried foods.

Again, Ms Munuo discouraged excessive consumption of alcohol, saying it highly propels one to get NCDs, while advising people who are overweight to avoid intake of too much food.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) considers diabetes as a chronic, metabolic disease characterised by elevated levels of blood glucose (or blood sugar), which leads to serious damage of the heart, blood vessels, eyes, kidneys and nerves.

About 422 million people worldwide have diabetes, the majority living in low and middle-income countries, and 1.6 million deaths are directly attributed to diabetes each year.