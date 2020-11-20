Ethiopia: A Glimpse of State of Emergency in Tigray

It is to be recalled that the Council of Ministers, in its 21st extraordinary meeting, declared a six-month state of emergency over the Tigray regional state in accordance with article 93 (1) of the Constitution of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia (FDRE) to prevent acts in the region that may lead the country to further unrest and instability.

According to the Council's statement, the Council of Ministers decreed the state of emergency by recognizing the constitutional responsibility of the state to maintain the country's peace, the safety and security of its citizens and to prevent acts that may lead the country to further unrest and instability.

It was also revealed that illegal and violent activities within the National Regional State of Tigray are endangering the Constitution and constitutional order, public peace and security, especially threatening the country's sovereignty, seriously impeding the Federal Government from discharging its constitutional responsibility in the Region, violating decisions of the House of Federation.

"This situation has reached a level where it cannot be prevented and controlled through the regular law enforcement mechanism," it added.

According to the statement, the State of Emergency shall be applicable throughout the Tigray regional state. The State of Emergency Task Force will be chaired by the Chief of the Army and it has members from relevant bodies.

The Council further added the State of Emergency Taskforce may through directives expand or restrict the geographic scope of application of the decree.

Following this, the House of Peoples' Representatives, in its 6th year 3rd regular meeting, approved the state of emergency which was declared by Council of Ministers over Tigray regional state and established State of Emergency Inquiry Board to follow up the implementation of the decree.

The House also assigned members of the Inquiry Board: Lemma Tessema, Jembernesh Kinfe, Hawa Ali, Alebachew Lakew, Zerihun Petros, Askale Tilahun, and Wendimu Gizaw.

The Inquiry Board recently briefed journalists that it began its activities officially. Board Chairperson, Lemma Tessema, told journalists that the Inquiry Board developed a plan to guide the overall activities and code of conduct to carry out its constitutional mandates properly.

He also noted that the board will tirelessly check and follow-up the implementation of the state of emergency to prevent human rights violations in the region and neighboring areas.

Referring Article 93 (6) of the FDRE Constitution, Lemma said that the State of Emergency Inquiry Board has powers and responsibilities: to make public within one month the names of all individuals arrested on account of the state of emergency together with the reasons for their arrest; and to inspect and follow up that no measure taken during the state of emergency is inhumane.

He also stated that the Inquiry Board is also mandated to recommend to the Prime Minister or the Council of Ministers corrective measures if it finds and a case of inhumane treatment; to ensure the prosecution of perpetrators of inhumane acts, and to submit its views to the House of Peoples' Representatives on a request to extend the duration of the state of emergency.

The Board also announced a platform to receive complaints from the peoples regarding the implementation of the decree in the Tigray regional state and neighboring areas.

Lemma further elaborated that if the peoples have complaints regarding the implementation of the decree, they can contact the Board using its phone number, email, address P.O. Box, fax number, as well as telegram, facebook and whatsapp accounts. "Or they can come to our office (Parliament building) in person to file the complaint."