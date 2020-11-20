Nigeria: We'll Review Everything About Super Eagles - Dare

20 November 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Romoke W. Ahmad

Minna — The Minister of Youth and Sports development, Mr Sunday Dare has said everything about the national team, Super Eagles will be reviewed for maximum performance.

The minister made this known in Minna, the Niger State capital during an interview with journalists.

"As the Minister of Youths and Sports, it is my responsibility to make sure that the sports sector is growing. We expect good results from the technical crew of the Super Eagles.

"Therefore, we will review everything about the Super Eagles to enable the national team progress and give us good results," he said.

The minister said Nigerians were not even happy with the goalless draw in the return leg of the AFCON 2022 qualifier between the Super Eagles and Leone Stars in Freetown.

It will be recalled that after squandering a four nil lead in the first leg in Benin City to draw 4-4 the Leone Stars, most Nigerians demanded a massive for the Super Eagles in the return leg.

"We are not happy with what happened in Siera Leone on Tuesday. Therefore, we have to do something to make the Super Eagles give us good results," said Dare.

