Kenya: FIFA Orders Kenyan Team to Pay Ex-Player $18,000 Over Contract Breach

World football governing body, Fifa, has ordered Kenyan Premier League (KPL) side KCB FC to pay Rwandan international Gabriel Mugabo slightly over Ksh1.8 million ($18,000) for breach of contract.

The player, who is currently in the books of Rwanda Premier League Side Sunrise FC, joined the Bankers in 2018 from Rayon Sports on a three-year contract, but was among the players released mid this year as the club started a restructuring process.

He still had one year remaining on his contract and therefore, through his lawyer, reported the club to Fifa. Through its Dispute Resolution Chamber, Fifa has ruled in favour of the player.

"The respondent, KCB FC, has to pay to the claimant the amount of Kenyan shilling (KSH)1,809,667 as mitigated compensation for breach of contract, plus 5 percent interest per annum as from 21 August 2020 until the date of effective payment," Fifa's ruling states.

Fifa ordered the club to pay the amount within 45 days failure to which they risk a transfer ban over three windows.

"The respondent shall be banned from registering any new players, either nationally or internationally up until the due amount is paid and for the maximum duration of three entire and consecutive registration periods.

"In the event that the payable amount as per the decision is still not paid by the end of the ban of three entire and consecutive registration periods, the present matter shall be submitted, upon request to the FIFA Disciplinary Committee."

KCB CEO Azu Ogola confirmed to the Nation receipt of the ruling from Fifa and said they were deliberating internally on what action to take.

A source at the club, who sought anonymity, said the team had requested for grounds of the ruling from Fifa and plan to proceed to the Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS) to appeal.

This development comes less than a month after the Fifa Dispute Resolution Chamber ordered Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKFPL) side Wazito FC to pay five players it sacked over Ksh6 million ($60,000) cumulative within 45 days.

Ugandan midfielder Mansoor Safi Agu, DR Congo international Piscas Muhindo, Ghanaian Paul Acquah, Liberian Augustine Otu and Togolese defender Issofou Bourhana, through their lawyer Felix Majani, reported the club to the world football governing body seeking compensation for unfair dismissal.

Agu was dismissed by the club at the beginning of the year while the rest were victims of the recent massive restructuring in the team.

Their cases were presented directly to the Fifa Dispute Resolution Chamber in mid-August and the department has now expedited the matter.