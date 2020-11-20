Tanzania: Unicef Appoints Three Youth Advocates

AS Tanzanians today (November 20,2020) join the international community in observing the World Children's Day, UNICEF Tanzania has appointed three Youth Advocates.

Noting, these will be change-makers in their communities who have shown passion for child rights.

A press release signed by Usia Ledama, who is a Communication Specialist at UNICEF Tanzania, briefed that the people will make a difference in whatever small or big way ahead.

The three UNICEF Tanzania Youth Advocates included Abigail Chamungwana (Abby Chams) who is a Secondary School student, musician, song writer and social activist.

Abby has been working with multiple local NGOs to empower young girls to stand up for their rights and speak up.

The second advocate was Emmanuel Cosmas Msoka- also a Secondary School student who is a young innovator and champion for children's rights.

Cosmas is the vice chairperson of Arusha Junior Council and during Covid-19 schools' closure, he spent his time assisting children at an orphanage in Arusha to continue learning by teaching and guiding them on the disease recommended health precaution measures.

The third one was Raphael Denis, a university student, and advocate for safe and inclusive spaces for children and young people.

Raphael has seven years of leadership experience at the national Junior Council where he has been at the forefront of advocacy work towards ending violence against children.

He aspires to grow in a humanitarian career, and he is also a part of UNICEF Tanzania's Digital story-telling programme through which he brings spotlight on young people's successful stories.

Ms Ledama said the three Youth Advocates will join a global team of UNICEF Youth Advocates and some of them will be part of various events with high-profile supporters of UNICEF including UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Millie Bobby Brown.

"All around the world, children and young people are coming up with creative solutions to today's problems, including climate change and remote learning during the pandemic. I'm excited to join other UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors to use our voices to help lift up theirs," said Brown.

UNICEF Tanzania engages with children and young people to build capacities of young people to act as champions and change-makers. In 2019, supported by UNICEF, young people and children of Tanzania developed their 'Children and Young People's Agenda', which was launched at the 2019 World Children's Day celebration and outlined the priority issues identified by themselves.

The Youth Advocates have been identified after a careful selection process to identify promising talent that can inspire and motivate change in communities.

"Of the estimated 60 million people in Tanzania, more than 50 per cent are under 18 and over 70 per cent are under 30," said UNICEF Tanzania Representative, Shalini Bahuguna.

On this World Children's Day, UNICEF urges everyone to stand with children and young people as they work towards a better future for every child.

Youth Advocate Abby Chams has also composed a special song for World Children's Day.

The song will be officially launched on 20th November 2020 (today) at a special event with Parliamentarians in Dodoma.

The event will be graced by the Speaker of the National Assembly, Job Ndugai. At the event, selected young people will present key recommendations from the Children and Young people's Agenda that was launched last year as part of the CRC@30 anniversary, for the newly elected MPs to understand and take action on the issues going forward.