East Africa: Egypt, Eritrea Probe Recent Developments in Horn of Africa

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukri discussed with his Eritrean counterpart Osman Saleh and Yamani Gebreab, Advisor to the Eritrean President, the latest developments in the Horn of Africa.

The meeting was a part of both Eritrean diplomats' visit to Cairo in terms of ongoing coordination between Egypt and Eritrea.

The meeting touched upon the current situation in the Horn of Africa on all levels, Spokesman for the ministry Ahmed Hafez said.

Shoukri voiced Egypt's full support to all efforts aiming to enhance peace, security and stability in the region.

Both sides also probed ways and means to promote cooperation and bilateral ties between the two countries.