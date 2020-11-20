Egypt: WB Asserts Egypt's Success in Maintaining Stable Economic Performance

The Cabinet's Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC) published on Wednesday a video on its Facebook page highlighting the "Egypt Economic Monitor" report issued by the World Bank group.

The report, issued by the WB under the title of "Egypt Economic Monitor, From Crisis to Economic Transformation: Unlocking Egypt's Productivity and Job Creation Potential," hailed Egypt's success in improving its macroeconomic performance thanks to the economic reform program through restructuring the state's financial and monetary policies, taking into consideration the society's neediest strata.

The report pointed out to the improvement of the general financial accounting and foreign accounts for fiscal year 2018/2019.

WB Country Director for Egypt, Yemen and Djibouti Marina Wes said Egypt has succeeded in maintaining a steady economic performance in 2020, despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19.