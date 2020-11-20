Egypt: Italy Offers €11 Million for Agricultural Development in Egypt

Italian Ambassador in Cairo Giampaolo Cantini stressed on Wednesday 18/11/2020 the urgent need to combat hunger in order to prevent the proliferation of conflicts all over the world.

In a speech given on the occasion of the "Week of Italian Cuisine," which will kick off on Sunday, Cantini emphasized the great attention his country pays to the food security issue due to its critical importance for preserving world peace and security.

He noted that Italy offers €11 million out of the EU allocated grant of €21.9 million for an agricultural development program in Marsa Matrouh, Minya and Fayyoum.

The program aims to increase the yield of figs and grapes and boost olive oil production, the ambassador added.

Cantini added that plans are under way to give greater attention to the food security issue at the political as well as economic levels, especially in light of the significant impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic.