The run-off of the first stage of elections of the House of Representatives for Egyptian expats kicked off on Thursday 19/11/2020.

Egyptians abroad started casting their ballots in the voting, which will last for 5 days.

Candidates will compete for individual seats in districts in 13 governorates of Giza, Fayyoum, Beni Suef, Minya, Assiut, New Valley, Sohag, Qena, Luxor, Aswan, Alexandria, Beheira and Mersa Matruh.