Egypt: S.Sinai Governor - Sharm Int'l Theater Festival for Youth Enriches Cultural Life

19 November 2020
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

South Sinai Governor Khaled Fouda said Thursday 19/11/2020 the Sharm El-Sheikh International Theater Festival for Youth enriched the cultural life in the city of peace.

Fouda hailed the important role played by director Mazen el Gharbawy to bring together a galaxy of actors to the festival.

The festival is an international event and sees local, Arab and international participation, the governor said during a meeting with a number of actors, media people and critics taking part in the festival in Sharm El Sheikh.

During the meeting, Fouda congratulated the actors on the success of the fifth round of the festival.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

