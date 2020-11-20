Egypt: PM Follows up Progress Made in Establishing Natural Gas Stations

19 November 2020
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouli followed up Wednesday the progress made in the project of establishing natural gas stations for fueling vehicles.

This came during Madbouli's meeting with ministers of petroleum, finance, and trade and industry.

The prime minister stressed during the meeting that the establishing of natural gas stations as well as power stations for the electric cars is a vital topic for the government, which came in light of a global trend to heavily rely on electric and natural gas vehicles.

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi is paying special interest to this issue, as he directed the government to expand the number of power stations, aimed at recharging the electric cars, Madbouli noted.

