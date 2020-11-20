Egypt Rejects French Interference in Egypt's Internal Affairs

19 November 2020
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt categorically rejects a statement released by the French Foreign Ministry on the arrest of the administrative manager of the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights group, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Ahmed Hafez said.

In a statement issued on Wednesday 18/11/2020, the spokesperson said the French statement entails interference in an Egyptian internal affair and is an attempt to influence investigations tconducted by the Public Prosecution with an Egyptian citizen, facing a charge related to a case considered before the Egyptian judiciary.

The spokesperson said Egypt refrains from interfering in or commenting on measures taken by law enforcement authorities in other countries, including France.

Hafez expressed regret saying the French statement does not respect Egyptian laws; defending an entity illegally operating in the field of civil work, noting in this regard that the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights has been practicing activities that violate law no. 149/2019 the group has been subject to since its registration.

The Egyptian State respects the rule of law and equality before it, Hafez said, adding that work in any field has to be carried out as regulated by applicable laws and violators shall be held accountable.

