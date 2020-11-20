Egypt Reports 329 New Covid-19 Cases, 14 Fatalities

19 November 2020
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Health and Population Ministry said on Wednesday 18/11/2020 that 329 new coronavirus cases were detected, upping the total number of confirmed cases in Egypt since the beginning of the outbreak to 111,613.

In a statement, Spokesperson for the Health Ministry Khaled Megahed said 14 patients have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 6,495.

As many as 133 patients were discharged from isolation hospitals after receiving necessary medical care, taking the number of recovered cases to 101,421 so far, the spokesperson said.

