Zimbabwe: 'We Are Watching You' - Zanu-PF Warns Us Over Election Dispute

ZANU PF has issued a warning to the US, telling its former ally that Zimbabwe's ruling party was watching closely how it intended to tidy up the mess created by the superpower's disputed presidential election held early this month.

In the US, incumbent but losing presidential candidate, Donald Trump has refused to concede defeat and continues to frustrate efforts by president-elect, Joe Biden to form a transitional administration.

However, Zanu PF acting national spokesperson Patrick Chinamasa said during his weekly media briefing in Harare Thursday that the ruling party was watching the unfolding standoff in the US with keen interest.

"Zanu PF is watching the events unfolding in the US closely. We take pride in showing them the way as saw in General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff on 11 November 2020, guns blazing on the unfolding election circus that is taking place in the United States of America, he (Milley) said: 'the military did not take the oath to serve an individual but uphold the Constitution'.

"Our then CDF (Commander of the Defence Forces) Cde Constantino Chiwenga did just that on the night of the 13th November 2017."

The country's former justice minister said on that night in November 2017, Chiwenga declined to support the then President Robert Mugabe, but vowed to follow the country's Constitution.

Chiwenga is now Zimbabwe's vice president who doubles as substantive health minister.

Chinamasa went on to urge Zimbabweans to celebrate the month of November as it was the month, they were liberated from Zanu PF's G40 faction.

"Zanu PF calls upon the nation to reflect on the month of November for this is the month of all operations. The month of the legendary Operation Restore Legacy. The month in which we celebrate the boldness of our defence forces," he said.

At the media brief, Chinamasa said he had advised Zimbabwe foreign minister, Sibusiso Moyo to engage with the US incoming president Biden's transitional team to remove sanctions imposed by that country against the southern African nation.

"I have urged the foreign affairs and international trade minister (Moyo) to engage the transitional team of the president-elect of the United States of America to make an appeal to remove sanctions against Zimbabwe. It is re-engagement, and not appeasement - period."

Meanwhile, Chinamasa said Zanu PF was proud of the 'tremendous work' done by President Emmerson Mnangagwa since assuming power in November 2017 following a military coup that removed the now late Mugabe from office.

"Half-way through our term, we have done tremendous work. Zanu PF is proud that after Operation Restore Legacy, President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his entire leadership have managed to achieve the onerous task of uniting a nation that had been ravaged and reaped by tumultuous tribal politics of the G40 cabal.

"We are proud that during his period we have escalated dialogue with our Western foes to an inter-ministerial level. Although the US is threatening more sanctions, we are proud that some countries in the EU have warmed up to our innocence and are ready to engage us."