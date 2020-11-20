Nigeria: Third Mainland Bridge to Be Partially Closed On Sunday

There will be partial closure of the Lagos Island-bound lane of the Third Mainland Bridge between Adekunle to Adeniji-Adele, for three months, from Sunday, November 22, 2020 to February 22, 2021.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola, said yesterday that the partial closure would enable the government to complete repair work on the second and final section of the bridge that needed urgent rehabilitation.

He disclosed that Adekunle to Adeniji-Adele part of the bridge on the Island bound lane measuring 3.5kilometres will be partially closed throughout the period of repair works and there will be diversion of traffic.

For Phase B, the morning traffic of 11:55pm - 11:55am from Oworonshoki to Lagos Island, only on the Adeniji-Adele bound lane to divert at Adekunle to the Oworonshoki bound lane and divert back to the Island bound lane at Adeniji-Adele.

For the afternoon traffic, 11:55am - 11:55pm, Lagos Island to Oworonshoki bound lane, will have no diversion.

He advised to also ply alternative routes and cooperate with traffic management agencies, promising that traffic control officers will be in place to help and direct traffic movement.

The rehabilitation of the Third Mainland Bridge, which started on July 24 this year, was in phases A and B.

The minister noted that Phase A is now completed.

According to him, Phase A part of the partial closure, which involved carrying out repair works on the closed part of the Oworonshoki-bound of the bridge, from Adeniji-Adele to Adekunle has now been completed.

The minister commended the motoring public for their cooperation during the last four months that the rehabilitation works on the bridge commenced.

He noted that the project experienced a setback in the programme of works due to the EndSARS protest and also the curfew that followed.