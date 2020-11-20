South Africa: Recusal, Friendship and Impartiality - Interesting Times Indeed At the Zondo Commission

opinion

Assuming that it is proven that Zondo and Zuma were once friends, can we arrive at the conclusion that Zondo is a 'bad judge' to preside over Zuma's appearance at the commission because their assumed friendship makes it difficult for Zondo to be impartial?

The argumentation at the Zondo Commission this week generated many talking points. These ranged from references to gold-diggers; reference to the Zondo Commission as the "Slaughterhouse Commission"; propagation of a conspiracy theory that Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, or rather the commission, had lined up witnesses in the most unintellectual manner and contained "people that truly had a gripe and an axe to grind with the former president Jacob Zuma"; and reference to professors talking about the commission as a place of accountability when they had not set foot in court.

All this was said by advocate Muzi Sikhakhane in representing Zuma in his bid to have Zondo dethroned as the chairperson of the commission.

Recusal cases are not a walk in the park for petitioners. But for now, I would like to focus on "friendship" as one of the points of concern and used to support the bid for the recusal of Zondo.

I previously...