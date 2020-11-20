Zimbabwe: Baz Set to Issue 6 TV Licences

The Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) is today expected to announce the awarding of operating licences to six new television stations in an historic event that sets the stage for the end of the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation monopoly.

In an advisory note yesterday, BAZ said it would hold a media conference today.

"The Press conference will address the free-to-air national commercial television licences," said BAZ in a statement.

Public hearings for the allocation of six free-to-air commercial television licences were held last month, demonstrating President Mnangagwa's commitment to having more services in line with Government's desire to liberalise the media.

Fourteen applications were lodged with BAZ.

Zimpapers Television Network (ZTN) is among the applicants.