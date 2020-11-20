South Africa: Covid-19 Cases in Hotspot Nelson Mandela Bay Approach 7,000

analysis

The Eastern Cape Department of Health has launched an intensified testing and tracing programme in Nelson Mandela Bay after a huge outbreak of coronavirus infections in the metro. The metro's number of active cases on Wednesday was close to 7,000 after an overnight increase of 903.

Reported active cases of Covid-19 in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro increased by 903 in the 24 hours before Wednesday 18 November. The increase came as the Eastern Cape MEC for Health, Sindiswa Gomba, launched a rapid 20-minute test that will strengthen efforts to track and trace patients with the coronavirus.

The mobile Covid-19 rapid antigen test was launched at Gqeberha Clinic, Walmer, in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro.

The Eastern Cape Department of Health said the rapid antigen test can produce results within 20 minutes and can be used as a precursor to the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) Covid-19 test.

The department said mobile testing units with health workers who can perform the rapid test will move to hotspots around the metro as the department intensifies its tracing, tracking and testing of Covid-19 contacts.

By Wednesday the metro had 6,894 active Covid-19 cases and is regarded as South Africa's Covid-19 hotspot.

