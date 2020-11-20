Liberia: 'Caesars Beach Ready for November 29th Tubman Birthday Celebration' Proprietor of Caesars Beach Assures Beach Goers

20 November 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By A. Macauley Sombai

Monrovia — An official of one of the popular entertainment centers in Liberia, the Caesars' Beach in Marshall, Margibi County, has assured the general public that the beach is ready for the celebration of former President William V. S. Tubman's birthday on November 29, 2020.

November 29 is celebrated as a national holiday, and it is one of the most widely celebrated holidays in Liberia, with Liberians including adults and teens crowding entertainment centers and beaches to merry make.

The proprietor of the beach, Patrick Gaye, told FrontPageAfrica's entertainment desk that they have already contacted one of Liberia's top artists, CIC and other artists like Teddy Ride and Kpanto to grace the event.

Says Gaye: "CIC is supposed to be releasing a musical album and we are expecting at least 2000 people for the birthday celebration," Gaye said.

"The cost of entry would be US$5 per person and we have VIP and surplus food and drinks would be there for our customers such as Liberian, African and Italian dishes with affordable prices."

Gaye narrated that he and his business partner, Robert Johnson agreed to open the beach in Liberia with the hope of bringing changes in the area of entertainment for the people of the country.

He said they have put in every last of their income into the project to ensure that it is among the best go-to beaches in the country.

The business man hope that their business would be a life time investment because it is not only about them but their future generation.

"We want to pave the way for our generation to come and give them what we didn't have when we were growing up," he said.

He said: "My message to the general public is that Caesars Beach is here to help in the area of entertainment because we are Liberians and we were blessed by the all Mighty God who help our parents to take us to the United States of America where we have been for the past two decades. But we have come back home with business knowledge to help improve entertainment area of the country," he added.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Bushiris Lose Expensive South Africa Home After Jumping Bail
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.