Liberia: 'Caesars Beach Ready for November 29th Tubman Birthday Celebration' Proprietor of Caesars Beach Assures Beach Goers

Monrovia — An official of one of the popular entertainment centers in Liberia, the Caesars' Beach in Marshall, Margibi County, has assured the general public that the beach is ready for the celebration of former President William V. S. Tubman's birthday on November 29, 2020.

November 29 is celebrated as a national holiday, and it is one of the most widely celebrated holidays in Liberia, with Liberians including adults and teens crowding entertainment centers and beaches to merry make.

The proprietor of the beach, Patrick Gaye, told FrontPageAfrica's entertainment desk that they have already contacted one of Liberia's top artists, CIC and other artists like Teddy Ride and Kpanto to grace the event.

Says Gaye: "CIC is supposed to be releasing a musical album and we are expecting at least 2000 people for the birthday celebration," Gaye said.

"The cost of entry would be US$5 per person and we have VIP and surplus food and drinks would be there for our customers such as Liberian, African and Italian dishes with affordable prices."

Gaye narrated that he and his business partner, Robert Johnson agreed to open the beach in Liberia with the hope of bringing changes in the area of entertainment for the people of the country.

He said they have put in every last of their income into the project to ensure that it is among the best go-to beaches in the country.

The business man hope that their business would be a life time investment because it is not only about them but their future generation.

"We want to pave the way for our generation to come and give them what we didn't have when we were growing up," he said.

He said: "My message to the general public is that Caesars Beach is here to help in the area of entertainment because we are Liberians and we were blessed by the all Mighty God who help our parents to take us to the United States of America where we have been for the past two decades. But we have come back home with business knowledge to help improve entertainment area of the country," he added.