Liberia: Government Opens Book of Condolence for Fallen Public Works Minister, Mobutu Nyepan

Monrovia — The Government of Liberia has officially announced the officially opening of the Book of Condolence for the fallen Minister of Public Works, Mr. Mobutu Flahn Nyepan.

It can be recalled that on September 3rd, Minister Nyenpan fell off and suffered a massive stroke shortly after a meeting with senior administration officials at his office.

He went into coma before doctors at the John F. Kennedy Medical Center managed to stabilize his condition, after which he was flown to neighboring Ghana for further treatment.

Following his stroke, doctors at hospital also performed multiple procedures and surgery to reduce blood in the minister's brain.

After managing to drain the blood to a safe level and stabilize him, President George Manne Weah instructed Finance Minister Samuel D. Tweah to make US$150,000 available to fly the minister for further treatment.

Minister Nyenpan underwent intense treatment at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra, Ghana, but was pronounced dead after over two months of battling illness.

In a statement issued under the signature of Jervis A. Witherspoon, Chief of Protocol of the Republic of Liberia on Thursday, November 19, the government set aside Tuesday, November 23 as the date for opening of the Book of Condolence of Mr. Nyenpan.

Traditional wake keeping will be held at the home of Mr. Nyenpan in Barnesville Estate on Tuesday, November 23 beginning at 5PM.

The statement disclosed that on Wednesday, November 25, the body of the fallen Public Works Minister will be removed from the St. Moses Funeral Parlour on the Somalia Drive, and taken to the Capitol Building -the official home of the National Legislature-to lie in State from 12 noon to 2PM.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Thereafter, the statement pointed out that, the body will "make a drive-thru at the Ministry of Public Works on Lynch Street, and later taken to the funeral parlour".

The government further announced that the body of the late Minister of Public Works will be conveyed to the Sacred Heart Cathedral on Broad Street on Thursday, November 26, where wake keeping will begin at 9AM, and follow by funeral service at 11AM.

The remains of Mr. Nyenpan will be interned at the Brewerville Cemetery, outside Monrovia following the climaxed of the funeral.

As a mark of last respect and tribute to the late Minister of Public Works and former Senator of Sinoe County, President George Manneh Weah has declared a "period of mourning" during which time the national ensign of Liberia will be flown at half-mast from all public buildings in Montserrado and Sinoe counties from Monday, November 23-26 from 6AM to 6PM.

Mr. Nyenpan died at age 54.

He was appointed by President Weah in February 2018 and confirmed by the Senate on February 15, 2018 as Minister of Public Works.

Mr. Nyenpan won his seat in the 2005 general elections, running on the ticket of the Alliance for Peace & Democracy (APD).

During his time in the Senate, Mr. Nyenpan served as Co-Chair - Public Works & Rural Development; Information, Broadcasting, Culture and Tourism and was a Member of the Executive; Defense, Intelligence, Security and Veteran Affairs; Maritime; Planning and Economic committees.