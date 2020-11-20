South Africa: President Ramaphosa's Investment Drive Gets a R109-Billion Shot in the Arm

19 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ray Mahlaka

The sum total of investment pledges that the president has secured since the start of his SA Investment Conference in 2018 is R773.6-billion. This comprises new investments and those announced before by local and foreign companies.

President Cyril Ramaphosa's drive to raise R1.2-trillion over five years got a boost on Wednesday 18 November, when his third SA Investment Conference attracted R109.6-billion in investment pledges from local and foreign companies.

This brings the investment pledges that Ramaphosa has secured since the start of the conference in 2018 to R773.6-billion - comprising new investments and those announced before by companies and pencilled in their capital expenditure plans since 2017.

Ramaphosa's team of investment envoys, which is responsible for marketing SA Inc to cash-flush investors, doesn't yet have the exact data on the split between new and existing investment pledges.

But Trade, Industry and Competition Minister Ebrahim Patel, who is part of Ramaphosa's investment team, said most of the investment pledges involve the expansion of existing projects/investments by companies. In other words, it is not a new investment.

Regardless, Ramaphosa said the investment pledges will go far in rebuilding the economy in the wake of the devastating Covid-19 pandemic that has wiped out...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Bushiris Lose Expensive South Africa Home After Jumping Bail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.