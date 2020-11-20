Nigeria: Magu - Salami Probe Panel Submits Report to Buhari

20 November 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Abuja — The Justice Ayo Salami-led probe panel on infractions by the suspended Acting Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, will submit report of the panel to President Muhammadu Buhari today.

Already, members of the panel headed by the retired justice and President of the Appeal Court are at the Presidential Villa, with exhibits in about four boxes.

Recall that the Panel was inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari in July and was given 45 days to carry out the assignment but the timeframe was extended further after the panel requested more time.

Incidentally, the probe panel report is being submitted on the day the pioneer Chairman of the anti-graft agency, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu is marking his 60th birthday.

Magu was accused of corruption and abuse of office by the Attorney-General of the Federation, AGF and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

