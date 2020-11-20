Nigeria: Defection - APC Leadership Presents Umahi to President Buhari At Aso Villa

20 November 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By David O Royal

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday night in Abuja received Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi, who recently defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Sunday Aghaeze, the Personal Assistant to the President (Photography), confirmed this in pictorial reports released in Abuja on Thursday evening.

Umahi, along with members of his cabinet, on Tuesday defected from the PDP to the APC, citing injustice to the South-East by his former political party.

NAN reports that the APC National Caretaker Committee Chairman and Yobe Governor, Mai Mala Buni, as well as the Chairman of APC Governors' Forum, Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi, jointly presented Umahi to Buhari.

A caption on one of the pictorial reports read: "The Ebonyi State Gov. Dave Umahi, President Muhammadu Buhari, APC National Caretaker Committee Chairman and Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, and Kebbi State Governor, Senator, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, during the Presentation of the New Party Member to the President at the Presidential Villa Thursday night in Abuja."

Buhari had on Nov. 18 commended Gov. Umahi for defecting to the APC, urging Nigerians to pay less emphasis on identity politics to enhance democratic culture.

A statement by Malam Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the president, quoted Buhari as describing Umahi's defection as "a bold move driven purely by principle rather than opportunistic motives".

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Bushiris Lose Expensive South Africa Home After Jumping Bail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.