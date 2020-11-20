South Africa: The Haunting, Cautionary Tragedy of White Earth, Minnesota

19 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Glen Retief

Lessons for South Africa's land restitution programme are plentiful and the loss of Native American land in Minnesota is indeed a cautionary tale.

The first time I heard the name, I wondered if it were a racial joke, as in, "What do you call the most dramatic single Native American land loss of the 20th century?"

"White Earth!"

But White Earth Reservation, in northern Minnesota, is real enough, a chilly, beautiful, windswept country of lakes, long-grass prairies and pine forests. The name in fact stems from a word in the local Anishinaabe language, meaning, "where you find white clay". On a recent visit, I saw this pale loam in shimmering, cobalt-blue lake shallows and along beaches fringed with skinny, autumn-golden larch pines.

An arts residency had brought me to the area, but once there, my curiosity as a South African got piqued when I heard about two projects, both founded by longtime activist Winona Duke: the White Earth Land Recovery Project (WELRP), focused on restoring the reservation's original land base; and Honor the Earth (HTE), which "develop(s)... sustainable Native communities."

I was especially curious to learn whether these connected undertakings, driven by community businesses and supported by private philanthropy, might...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

