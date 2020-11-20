South Africa: New Tshwane Mayor Blames Administrators for City's Woes

19 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Greg Nicolson

Recently elected Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams can easily point to failures he believes were caused by the city's ANC-appointed administrators. Fixing the municipality's long-standing issues is another challenge, especially for a minority government.

Randall Williams arrived almost an hour late for our interview. Like many commuters, the new Tshwane mayor was stuck in traffic as members of the National Taxi Alliance blocked a number of roads into the city. His normal commute of 15 minutes took more than an hour on Wednesday.

Protesters had already hijacked a city bus and went on to shut down Tshwane's CBD, intimidating other public transport users and reportedly hitting city-branded vehicles with knobkerries and sticks.

In the mayoral office in Tshwane House, which sits in the heart of the city on Madiba Street, Williams condemned the violence. He said Tshwane residents were victims of the taxi association's gripe with the national government, but he planned on questioning the Tshwane Metro Police chief on how he had planned to respond to the protest.

Williams, who was elected mayor on the last day of October, has a lot of following up to do and, like the taxi protest, a number of the issues he's...

