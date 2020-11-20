Nigeria: Polio - Jigawa LG Immunises 46,634 Children

20 November 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

Mr Doro said that the council received 49,260 doses of Oral Polio Vaccines (OPVs), which enhanced the smooth conduct of the exercise.

The Guri Local Government Council of Jigawa has immunised 46,634 children against the polio virus in the just concluded polio immunisation campaign in the state, an official has said.

The Council's Information Officer, Sunusi Doro, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Dutse.

Mr Doro said that the council received 49,260 doses of Oral Polio Vaccines (OPVs), which enhanced the smooth conduct of the exercise.

He explained that the children were immunised against polio and other child-killer diseases during the exercise.

The spokesperson commended traditional, religious leaders as well as other volunteer groups for their effort in mobilising the people to participate in the exercise.

He expressed satisfaction with the level of compliance by parents during the exercise.

Mr Doro said that the council purchased cartoons of sweets to encourage children to participate in the exercise.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Bushiri Couple Granted Unconditional Release by Malawi Court
Bushiris Lose Expensive South Africa Home After Jumping Bail
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.