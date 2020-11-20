Nigeria: Polio - Jigawa LG Immunises 46,634 Children

Mr Doro said that the council received 49,260 doses of Oral Polio Vaccines (OPVs), which enhanced the smooth conduct of the exercise.

The Guri Local Government Council of Jigawa has immunised 46,634 children against the polio virus in the just concluded polio immunisation campaign in the state, an official has said.

The Council's Information Officer, Sunusi Doro, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Dutse.

Mr Doro said that the council received 49,260 doses of Oral Polio Vaccines (OPVs), which enhanced the smooth conduct of the exercise.

He explained that the children were immunised against polio and other child-killer diseases during the exercise.

The spokesperson commended traditional, religious leaders as well as other volunteer groups for their effort in mobilising the people to participate in the exercise.

He expressed satisfaction with the level of compliance by parents during the exercise.

Mr Doro said that the council purchased cartoons of sweets to encourage children to participate in the exercise.

(NAN)