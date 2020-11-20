Malawi: Job Cuts - Mwaiwathu Hospital Earmarks 52 for Retrenchment

20 November 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Mwaiwathu hospital in Blantyre has earmarked 52 members of staff for retrenchment in what the hospital says is as a result of effects of Covid-19.

In a notice of retrenchment signed by the hospital director of Medical director Jack Wirima and Human Resoures manager Jois Chitika, the hospital conducted a functional review from July to October, 2020 whose recommendations was the retrenchment exercise.

The hospital has 275 permanent staff and 17 temporary staff on its payroll.

Wirima and Chitika says following the retrenchment and recommendations from the functional review, some services will be outsourced.

"New organizational structure will be implemented. 52 members of staff will be retrenched," says the notice.

The notice says three-month notice period will be given to all affected staff and new salary and benefits structure will be implemented.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print

0shares

00vote

Article Rating

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Bushiris Lose Expensive South Africa Home After Jumping Bail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.