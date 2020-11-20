South Africa: Defamation Claim - Makhanda Activist's Legal Team Wants to Cross-Examine Eastern Cape MEC

analysis

The legal team for a Makhanda community leader, who is fighting an interdict to silence him from Eastern Cape MEC for Transport, Safety and Liaison Weziwe Tikana-Gxotiwe, has filed legal argument at the high court asking for the case to be referred to trial so that the politician can be cross-examined.

Makhanda anti-corruption activist Lungile Mxube has asked the high court to refer to trial a defamation matter brought against him by the Eastern Cape MEC for Transport, Safety and Liaison Weziwe Tikana-Gxotiwe, so that his legal team may cross-examine her.

Mxube's legal team has filed papers at the high court arguing that the application for an interdict and a damages payment by Tikana-Gxothiwe to stop him from making allegations of corruption and certain defamatory statements about the way that she runs her department, was "undesirable" and inappropriate.

He is represented by the Centre for Applied Legal Studies.

Tikana-Gxothiwe sued Mxube for R250,000 over his allegations of corruption in the Eastern Cape Department of Transport, and allegations that a contract to run a Covid-19 isolation facility in Cala was irregularly awarded to a guesthouse in which she held an interest.

Mxube was part of the group of activists who initiated...