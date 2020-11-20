South Africa: Defamation Claim - Makhanda Activist's Legal Team Wants to Cross-Examine Eastern Cape MEC

19 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

The legal team for a Makhanda community leader, who is fighting an interdict to silence him from Eastern Cape MEC for Transport, Safety and Liaison Weziwe Tikana-Gxotiwe, has filed legal argument at the high court asking for the case to be referred to trial so that the politician can be cross-examined.

Makhanda anti-corruption activist Lungile Mxube has asked the high court to refer to trial a defamation matter brought against him by the Eastern Cape MEC for Transport, Safety and Liaison Weziwe Tikana-Gxotiwe, so that his legal team may cross-examine her.

Mxube's legal team has filed papers at the high court arguing that the application for an interdict and a damages payment by Tikana-Gxothiwe to stop him from making allegations of corruption and certain defamatory statements about the way that she runs her department, was "undesirable" and inappropriate.

He is represented by the Centre for Applied Legal Studies.

Tikana-Gxothiwe sued Mxube for R250,000 over his allegations of corruption in the Eastern Cape Department of Transport, and allegations that a contract to run a Covid-19 isolation facility in Cala was irregularly awarded to a guesthouse in which she held an interest.

Mxube was part of the group of activists who initiated...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Bushiris Lose Expensive South Africa Home After Jumping Bail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.