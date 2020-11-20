Tanzania: Simba Unveil Kit for CAF Duels

SIMBA have officially introduced a new kit the club will be using in their CAF Champions League as they head to face Plateau United of Nigeria later this month.

Simba's new kit went viral Thursday after the club made it public through their social media platforms, showing players and fans dressed in the new outfit.

Apart from introducing their new kit, the club's Chairman Mohammed Dewji visited members of the parliament (who are Simba fans) in Dodoma where he highlighted the clubs mission and goal is to see Simba winning the African Championship.

"Simba's goals have been divided into three stages; the short-term goals are to continue defending our title. The mid-term goal is to build a sustainable club. The long-term goals are to win the African championship."

He further noted the club has achieved much at home and away as they continue to fast track transformation of the club into a complete company.

Dewji estimates more than a half of Tanzanians are Simba fans.

"A recent survey shows that seven out of every 10 Tanzanians are Simba fans."

"Evaluation shows that Simba is in fifth place with the most followers in social media platforms in African clubs."

"Simba is the team that pays well for the East and Central African region, and Simba is the first club to win a YouTube award for the East and Central African Region."

Regarding the clubs reforms Dewji believes they will attract more sports fans at the end.

"I believe at the end of the reform journey those who speak ill of us will now love us."

"We are organized and determined. We ask you to support us. I would like to reassure you about 20 Billion investment, there is no need to be afraid. Simba to me is not a business but a family first. My love for Simba is not measured by money. My dream is for Simba to succeed internationally."

Meanwhile, the Fair Competition Commission (FCC) has responded back to Simba Sports Club claims regarding the clubs transformation.

FCC asserted that they have not been the setback as alleged by the clubs chairman Mohammed Dewji on November 15th this year and spokesperson Haji Manara through social media platforms and Mwanaspoti on September 24th, 2020.

FCC issued their reaction through a press statement yesterday to enlighten the public on the whole procedure taken and what has been the setback.

Noting that until November 18th this year Simba management had not completed the directed procedure.